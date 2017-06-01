To deploy, joint force ‘greases palms’

The Palestinian joint security force deployed around the Said Youssef Community Center in south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp Wednesday after allegedly paying off Islamist extremists so that they wouldn't object to the move. A security source told The Daily Star that one officer and six fighters were stationed in the center facing the Al-Tiri neighborhood, which was the epicenter of heavy clashes last month. Another source added that the joint security force had paid Bilal Badr and Bilal Arqoub – both Al-Qaeda-linked militants who had objected to the deployment and threatened retaliation if it went ahead – before entering the two-story building.



Since then, the joint force has been slowly strengthening positions in and around Al-Tiri.



A Palestinian source from Ain al-Hilweh, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said he considers the deployment of the joint security force to be more a symbolic move than a military deployment.

...