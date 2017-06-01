Baalbeck mourns young girl killed by stray bullet

BEIRUT/BAALBECK: The following security-related incidents took place across Lebanon Wednesday: BAALBECK LAYS TO REST GIRL STRUCK BY STRAY BULLET Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral Wednesday of an 8-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet in the eastern city of Baalbeck a day earlier.



ABRA MILITANT RELEASED FROM PRISON A militant who took part in the June 2013 Abra clashes in south Lebanon was released Wednesday after serving his sentence, the state-run National News Agency reported.



The two-day clashes in Abra resulted in the death of 18 Lebanese Army soldiers and 40 militants loyal to radical Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir.



BUSINESSMAN SHOT HIMSELF, NOT ASSAULTED A businessman who claimed to have been shot by assailants Tuesday in fact reportedly used a gun to harm himself, a security source told The Daily Star Wednesday.

...