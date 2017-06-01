Wonder Woman ban confirmed on premiere day

Lebanese authorities have officially banned the new "Wonder Woman" movie, following a controversy over the casting of Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress, as the movie's title character. The news was confirmed by a source in General Security that oversees censorship of films, plays, movies and publications.



Nevertheless, movies featuring Gadot – including the popular "Fast and Furious" series, "Criminal," "Triple 9" and "Batman v Superman" – have previously been shown in Lebanon.



Circuit Empire General Manager Bassam Eid condemned the decision taken by General Security to ban the movie.

...