Lebanon’s smoking regulations dead, doctor says

In Lebanon – a country with one of the highest per capita cigarette consumption rates in the world – anti-smoking legislation is effectively dead in the water, a medical expert said on World No Tobacco Day Wednesday. Lebanon ranks third globally in the number of cigarettes smoked annually per capita, according to the latest data collected by the World Health Organization, in 2015 .



Law 174, approved by then-Prime Minister Najib Mikati's Cabinet in 2012, was intended to cut cigarette consumption in Lebanon.



Lebanon's daily per capita consumption was reportedly 8 to 9 cigarettes, which calculates out to an average of 3,023 cigarettes smoked per capita annually.

