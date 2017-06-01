All eyes on Baabda iftar for vote law breakthrough

Leaders' talks on the sidelines of an iftar to be hosted by President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace Thursday could lead to a breakthrough in the monthslong stalemate over a new electoral law, political sources said Wednesday.



In the meantime, Prime Minister Saad Hariri joined Aoun in voicing optimism that an agreement on a new vote law would be reached before Parliament's term expires on June 20, thus averting a vacuum in the legislature and clearing the way for parliamentary elections later this year, the first since 2009 .



"There will be a serious attempt at the Baabda iftar to come out with an understanding on a new electoral law," the source said. He was referring to a closed meeting to be held on the sidelines of the iftar between Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Hariri to discuss the outcome of the rival parties' talks on Lebanese Forces' deputy chief MP George Adwan's recent proposal that calls for the adoption of a proportional voting system dividing Lebanon into 15 districts.

