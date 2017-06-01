Environment minister hopes Baabda iftar narrows disagreements

Environment Minister Tarek Khatib Thursday hoped the iftar that will be hosted by President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace would lead to narrow disagreements among political rivals.



Khatib said that the decree to open an extraordinary session of Parliament might be inked during the event.



Aoun and Berri have been locked in a spat over whether the speaker has the right to call for a Parliament session beyond the end of the legislative period in the absence of an extraordinary parliamentary session.

...