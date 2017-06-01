Ex-minister calls for retrial of Geagea over Rashid Karami's assassination

Former minister Faisal Karami Thursday called on Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea to go on a retrial over his alleged involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rashid Karami.



The former minister said that Rashid Karami promoted "civil peace" during Lebanon's civil war.



Accompanying Karami were a number of other dignitaries, including then-Interior Minister Abdallah Rassi.



The former minister Faisal blasted the "political class" that gave Geagea a "special pardon", resulting in his release from prison in 2005 .



Karami hit out at those that believe Geagea was innocent and that the court case was politically biased.

...