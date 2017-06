Economy Minister Raed Khoury Thursday toured stores in Beirut to see if prices were in compliance to government regulations during the holy month of Ramadan.



Khoury, accompanied by a team from the ministry, kicked off the tour Al-Tariq al-Jadideh neighborhood.



They visited different stores to examine if vendors have manipulated prices during Ramadan, when traders and retailers tended to take advantage of a slight increase in demand in order to ramp up the prices of consumer goods.

...