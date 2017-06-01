Gemayel blasts 'threats' targeting opposition, people

Kataeb chief Sami Gemayel Thursday blasted Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil and Justice Minister Salim Jreissati, describing a legal complaint targeting 400 people as "intimidation".



Abi Khalil and MP Ibrahim Kanaan had submitted Tuesday to Jreissati a complaint in front of the press about the accusations leveled against Abi Khalil and the Free Patriotic Movement.



The Kataeb chief and MP reiterated his suspicions over the electricity reform plan, including the plan to bring in two new power barges for five years.



Gemayel continued condemning the squandering of funds in electricity.



