University study identifies bodies on Lebanese border

Forensic specialists from the American University of Science and Technology announced Thursday how they used DNA and decadelong studies to unravel the mystery surrounding unidentified bodies found near the Lebanese-Syrian border earlier this year. In December 2016 a General Security unit carried out a military discovery mission on the outskirts of the northeastern border and found five unidentified bodies.



Originally, General Security and the scientists believed they were dealing with four bodies that had been subjected a brutal murder that left the remains significantly disfigured, forcing them to take a new approach to identifying them.



However, this posed a new challenge – who did the bodies belong to?



On April 25, the bodies were returned to the families of the victims.

