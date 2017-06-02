Gemayel: Energy lawsuit threatens civil rights

Kataeb head MP Sami Gemayel hit back at Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil and Justice Minister Salim Jreissati Thursday over their legal complaints over criticism of a proposed energy plan.



In front of assembled members of the press Wednesday, Abi Khalil and MP Ibrahim Kanaan handed Jreissati a complaint about accusations leveled against the energy minister and the Free Patriotic Movement over their electricity plans, asking the justice minister to investigate. Abi Khalil has also reportedly submitted a lawsuit against hundreds of those who have criticized the deal, although few details of the lawsuit – if it has indeed been filed – have been released.



The Kataeb chief and MP reiterated his suspicions over the electricity reform plan, including the proposal to lease two new power barges for five years.

