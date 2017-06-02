White smoke after Baabda Palace iftar

Leaders agreed Thursday on the essential elements of a new electoral law, including the adoption of a proportional voting system, prompting President Michel Aoun to sign a decree allowing Parliament to convene for an extraordinary session to vote on the law later this month. Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berri all indicated that talks have been positive, as they expect a new electoral law to be announced within days.



Aoun, in a rare tweet, announced the news that he had signed the decree calling for Parliament to convene for an extraordinary session that would last from June 7 until June 20 .



By signing the decree, Aoun averted a potential constitutional crisis with Berri.



Citing jurisprudence by French constitutional experts, Berri claimed that since Aoun had used his prerogative under Article 59 of the constitution in April and delayed Parliament's session for a month, the current legislative period would still be in effect.



Aoun has in effect allowed Parliament to legislate until June 20, meaning lawmakers have until June 19 to pass an electoral law to govern upcoming parliamentary elections.



Progressive Socialist Party head MP Walid Jumblatt held a closed-door meeting with Aoun after the iftar.

...