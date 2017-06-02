We started the race against time: LF deputy chief

Lebanese Forces MP George Adwan Friday said that politicians are in a "race against time" to finalize the last few details of a new electoral law.



Leaders agreed Thursday on the essential elements of a new electoral law, including the adoption of a proportional voting system, prompting Aoun to sign a decree allowing Parliament to convene for an extraordinary session to vote on the law later this month.



President Michel Aoun, Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berri all indicated that talks have been positive, as they expect a new electoral law to be announced within days.

