Lebanon imposes strict regulations on beauty clinics following death of an Arab

Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani Friday tightened regulations on beauty clinics in Lebanon following the death of a Jordanian-Iraqi woman after a liposuction operation.



Hasbani said that the health ministry forced the beauty clinic to cease operations, and that investigations are taking place through the general prosecution and Order of Physicians, as well as security forces and forensics.



It is still not known whether Kassab's cause of death was due to the surgical procedure or a separate health condition.

...