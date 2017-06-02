Hariri pledges more support to north Lebanon's Tripoli

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Friday pledged further support to Lebanon's second largest city, adding that Tripoli will witness economic growth.



Hariri added that Tripoli was subject to a conspiracy by the Syria, when armed clashes erupted between Sunni and Alawite groups in the city.



Hariri also renewed his criticism of Hezbollah's involvement in the ongoing war in Syria since 2011 .



Hariri also renewed his stance on Pan-Arab solidarity against any external interference.

...