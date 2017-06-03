Many obstacles to vote law remain: parliamentary source

Despite the initial agreement reached by the country's top leaders during Thursday's iftar at Baabda Palace on a proportional vote law dividing Lebanon into 15 districts, reports that the law will be finalized soon, probably at next Wednesday's Cabinet session, are overly optimistic, parliamentary sources familiar with the new electoral system said Friday.



While the Christian parties think that the agreement on the new vote law should be accompanied by a political declaration on equality between Muslims and Christians in Parliament and the establishment of a senate, Berri declared after the Baabda iftar that he had suggested the formation of a small ministerial committee to assess the technical details of the law only, the source said.

...