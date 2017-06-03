Minister cracks down on beauty clinics after woman dies

Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani cracked down on beauty clinics Friday, following a botched liposuction operation that led to the death of an Iraqi-Jordanian woman.



The minister held the news conference to highlight malpractice in the beauty industry after Farah Kassab, 33, died following her liposuction operation this week.



Hasbani said the Health Ministry had subsequently forced the beauty clinic to shut down its operations.



It is still not known whether Kassab's cause of death was due to the surgical procedure or to a separate health condition.

...