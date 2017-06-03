Explosive package dismantled in Beirut neighborhood

BEIRUT: The following security-related developments took place around the country Friday:



EXPLOSIVE PACKAGE DISMANTLED IN BEIRUT'S AL-TARIQ AL-JADIDEH



Security forces dismantled an explosive package in the Beirut neighborhood of Al-Tariq al-Jadideh, a security source told The Daily Star.



The ISF said police found and arrested the driver Wednesday after "intense investigations". He was caught smuggling over 1 ton of hashish stashed in an asphalt roller in Wadi Khaled, in the Akkar region.



Police arrested a suspected drug dealer in the Basta neighborhood of Beirut.

...