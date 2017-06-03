Top leaders scramble to ease vote law endorsement

Officials scrambled Friday to smooth the path for the endorsement of a new vote law amid fears that sticking points could unravel the agreement reached by the country's top leaders at Baabda Palace. A series of important meetings were held Friday between senior officials with each of Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri aimed at speeding up the implementation of the agreement reached by President Michel Aoun, Berri and Hariri at their closed talks before an iftar hosted by the president at Baabda Palace Thursday.



Aoun had paved the way for the new vote law deal by signing a decree allowing Parliament to convene for an ordinary session from June 7 to 20 to vote on the law to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections.



In reply to a question, Adwan said that an article in the new vote law that calls for shifting three Maronite seats from districts that have a Muslim majority to districts with a Christian majority has not been put aside.



Earlier in the day, Adwan, who has been instrumental in helping thrash out the new vote law, met with Hariri, discussing with him the sticking points in the law.

...