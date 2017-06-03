Speaker Berri postpones legislative session until June 12

Speaker Nabih Berri Saturday postponed a legislative session that had been set by Prime Minister Saad Hariri to discuss details of the new vote law, local media reported.



Hariri had previously called for a legislative session on June 5, but upon seeing that the positives outweighed the negatives, Berri decided to postpone it until June 12 .



Earlier Saturday, Berri announced that he and Hariri had received a report from Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk, saying that preparations for the vote law need around 7 months in order for the elections to take place under it.

...