Sidon’s old city shines bright for Ramadan

Ramadan is one of the most anticipated months of the year, both as a time of religious reflection and as a period of familial joy.



The tradition of firing a cannon to announce the beginning and end of the daily fast has been a stalwart of the month in many of south Lebanon's towns and villages.



The cannons of the city's castle have a fabled history: according to many of Sidon's elders, they were used during the Ottoman period to broadcast the time for iftar. Many Sidon residents recalled how, with the end of the Ottoman era, the local Shehab family inherited the task of taking care of the Ramadan cannons, preparing the historic weapons, firing them and cleaning them after use.



Even without the old artillery pieces marking out the beginning and end of the day, Sidon's old city remains a popular destination for those celebrating Ramadan.



Festivities are expected to continue in many of Sidon squares and neighborhoods over the month of Ramadan, ahead of a much anticipated summer.

