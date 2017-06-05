Sukleen suspends collection in several areas

Sukleen ended operations Monday in the districts of Baabda, Aley and the lower Chouf, following the termination of its contract.



Mayors of the affected areas contacted Sunday by The Daily Star said they had been given no information by the government about either the new contractor or the termination of Sukleen's contract.



Since Sukleen stopped operating in the lower Chouf, the municipality has been managing 60 tons of waste daily.



Sukleen's initial 1994 contract to collect waste in the Beirut area was expanded in 1997, and renewed in 2006 and 2010 .

...