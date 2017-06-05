Activists wounded in Ain al-Hilweh

The security situation in south Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh is once again in jeopardy after an incident over the weekend left two injured and placed the camp on alert. Activists Assef Musa and Mohammad al-Badawi were wounded when they came under fire Saturday at a protest tent near the Said Youssef Community Center, where members of the joint Palestinian security force deployed last week.



Other narratives ranged from allegations that the attacking group had stormed the center, expelling the joint force and then shooting at those surrounding the area, to accounts that the incident was the result of a dispute that took place between a group led by Arqoub's son, Youssef, and the joint force, which escalated into an armed shootout.



Musa said that the activists informed the joint force that the group hadn't been asking for the force, under the impression that the problem had blown over.

...