Fed-up Baalbeck residents distrust Machnouk plan

People of the east Lebanon town of Baalbeck expressed distrust at any potential security plan for the area, following comments made by Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk regarding the failure of previous plans to ensure the area's security.



Earlier in May, Baalbeck residents went on a general strike to protest the deteriorating security situation in their city.



A security plan for the Bekaa Valley was revived in March. Security agencies cracked down on a number of suspects, including major drug lords. The actions prompted media reports citing the "subtle" revival of the 2015 security plan targeting Hezbollah-dominated areas.

...