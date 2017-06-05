Officials optimistic as vote law heads to Cabinet

vote law heads to Cabinet



This week promises to be crucial with regard to Cabinet's endorsement of a new vote law before sending it to Parliament for a final ratification by lawmakers, clearing the way for holding the upcoming parliamentary elections later this year, officials said Sunday. President Michel Aoun is set to hold a Cabinet session at Baabda Palace Wednesday with the deal on a new proportional vote law reached by the country's top leaders last week being the first item on the agenda.



Ahead of the Cabinet session, crucial meetings were held Sunday night in an attempt to iron out remaining wrinkles and ensure a smooth endorsement of the vote law.



Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury said after talks with Lebanese Forces head Samir Geagea that he hoped the new vote law would come during the Cabinet session.



Berri Saturday postponed a Parliament session that had been scheduled for Monday until June 12 to discuss details of the vote law and extend the legislative body's term.

