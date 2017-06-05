PM Hariri reassures Minyieh-Dinnieh district that developments are coming

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri Monday stressed the importance of development projects in the northern district of Minyieh for the sake of the youth during a suhoor in the area.



As for developments in the area, Hariri confirmed that several projects are being studied and expressed high hopes for their swift implementation.



Hariri said that there is a Saudi-funded water project that will provide water to all homes in the area, as well as an electricity office that will be opened in Minyieh to facilitate the residents' lives.

...