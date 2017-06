President Michel Aoun Monday said that security forces in Baalbeck will tighten their measures following a crime surge in the area.



During the funeral, former Baalbeck-Hermel Mayor Sheikh Bakr al-Rifai called for families in Baalbeck to form safety committees in all neighborhoods, adding that they should now opt for "self-security".



The strike took place in 14 Baalbeck municipalities, including Nahleh, Douris, Majdaloun, and Taybeh.



Baalbeck Mayor Hussein Lakkis endorsed the strike.

