Fadlallah praises 'positive atmosphere' as vote law deadline approaches

Hezbollah MP Hasan Fadlallah Monday praised the '"positive atmosphere" among politicians as they inch closer towards finalizing a new electoral law.



The Hezbollah MP reiterated that the party supports a proportional electoral law with Lebanon as a single constituency.



Leaders agreed last Thursday on the essential elements of a new electoral law, including the adoption of a proportional voting system, prompting President Michel Aoun to sign a decree allowing Parliament to convene for an extraordinary session to vote on the law later this month.

