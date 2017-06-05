Vote law in final stage ahead of Cabinet meet: Adwan

Prime Minister Saad Hariri will call rivals for a meeting for a final evaluation of the new vote law before referring it to the Cabinet, Lebanese Forces' deputy chief MP George Adwan said.



Adwan said that Hariri will call within 24 or 48 hours for a meeting for a final evaluation.



Hariri confirmed that an electoral law adopting a proportional system across 15 districts would be applied, adding that the final touches will be in place before the conclusion of Parliament's mandate on June 20 .

...