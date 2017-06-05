Kataeb calls for vote law debate in Constitutional institutions

The Kataeb Party Monday called on rivals to discuss the country's new vote law according to norms in Constitutional institutions.



Prime Minister Saad Hariri is expected to call on rivals for a meeting for a final evaluation of the new vote law before referring it to the Cabinet, Lebanese Forces' deputy chief MP George Adwan said earlier Monday.



Abi Khalil and MP Ibrahim Kanaan submitted to Jreissati a complaint about the accusations leveled against the former and the Free Patriotic Movement.



Gemayel and MP Boutros Harb were both vocal about their opposition to Abi Khalil's reform plan, and have since spoken out in separate press conferences against the legal complaints.

