Environment Day puts crisis in limelight

World Environment Day was celebrated across the globe Monday but experts in Lebanon warned of environmental disasters if no changes were made. Experts called for a state of environmental emergency to be called in Lebanon in order to see action on reversing decades of pollution.



When asked what solutions might help mitigate environmental damage, Abi Rached said he hoped for the declaration of a state of environmental emergency.



An environmental expert with a major international body who spoke to The Daily Star on condition of anonymity as they are unable to brief the press said that one of the major stumbling blocks to environmental protection was the lack of data comparing the damage incurred from year to year.



The Litani River, which runs through the Bekaa Valley, across south Lebanon and to the sea near Sidon, has faced decades of neglect as well as environmental and industrial pollution.



Urban sprawl and unsupervised construction were further deteriorating the environmental situation, the source said.

...