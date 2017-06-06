Women’s quota on the agenda, but for later

With talk of an electoral law agreement in the making, the issue of a women's quota is back in the limelight as several lawmakers rallied behind a demand for a set minimum for women's representation.



But is a quota for seats held by women on the table?



Change and Reform bloc MP Ghassan Moukheiber expressed optimism Monday, stressing that political decisions were key factors that might prevent a women's quota from being adopted.



Moukheiber explained that the subcommittee – part of Parliament's Administration and Justice Committee – that is studying the draft legislation designed to amend the electoral law has been focusing on the women's quota issue.



Rather, a quota should be seen as a means of introducing women's participation into political life and decision-making positions.



Despite some optimism, Future Movement MP Mohammad Qabbani dismissed the idea that a woman's quota was being considered as part of the new vote law talks.



Lebanese Forces Secretary-General Chantal Sarkis also said that current discussions were not focused on women's quotas.

...