Minister slaps restrictions on Saab clinic

Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani banned Nader Saab's Cosmetic Surgery Hospital Monday from performing any operations requiring general anesthesia, days after a 33-year-old mother of two died at the hospital. Farah Kassab, an Iraqi-Jordanian national, died last week after undergoing a liposuction operation at the renowned and controversial hospital, which sources said was not registered with the Lebanese Syndicate of Private Hospitals.



The decision to transfer Kassab to this particular hospital drew criticism, given that other hospitals are located closer to Saab's clinic.



Haroun said that although Saab had a practicing license, he was not part of the syndicate, which while advised is not a legal requirement for clinics such as Saab's.



Days prior to Kassab's death, a video surfaced on social media showing Saab conducting a physical consultation with a half-dressed woman before a procedure.

...