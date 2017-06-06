Lassen visits 9th Brigade in Arsal

EU Ambassador to Lebanon Christina Lassen visited the Lebanese Armed Forces 9th Brigade in Arsal and two EU funded health projects in the Bekaa Valley Monday.



Lassen also visited health projects in the Labweh and Al-Qaa as part of the EU's efforts to support Lebanon in responding to the impact of the Syrian refugee crisis.



The EU has provided 92 million euros ($104 million) in aid to Lebanon since the beginning of the Syrian conflict to address basic needs and an additional 62 million euros for health care, according to the press release.

