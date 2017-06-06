Hariri meets detainees’ families over general amnesty demands

Prime Minister Saad Hariri vowed Monday to push for a general amnesty for those with outstanding arrest warrants and many prisoners in Lebanese jails. Hariri's pledge came at a meeting held at Al-Khair Mosque in Tripoli with families of detainees, who have long been pushing for the government to pardon large numbers of prisoners, many of whom have been held for years pending trial.



The controversial call would clear the records of thousands with outstanding warrants or charges against them for select, nonviolent crimes.



The president has the authority to accept or reject the proposal.

...