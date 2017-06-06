Aoun: Tougher stance on crime in Baalbeck

Lebanese security agencies have been given instructions regarding how to fully implement laws and pursue wanted suspects, President Michel Aoun said Monday after talks with a delegation from east Lebanon. During a meeting held between Aoun and a delegation from Baalbeck, led by the town's Mayor Hussein Lakkis, the president touched on the security situation in the city and wider area, following a series of recent incidents.



Aoun told the delegation that security agencies had been given instructions to be stricter in implementing laws, particularly with regards to suspects in crimes of killing, thefts, looting and who discharge bullets.



Security agencies cracked down on a number of suspects, including major drug dealers.

...