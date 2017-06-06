Airport authorities thwart Paraguayan woman’s attempt to smuggle 5 kg cocaine

Customs agents at Rafik Hariri International Airport thwarted an attempt by a Paraguayan national to smuggle cocaine into the country, it was announced Monday. The customs agency announced in a statement that it had managed to seize 5.2 kilograms of cocaine at the airport early Monday.



The total amount of drugs seized at the airport in May reached 23 kilograms.



Aa.M., born in 1963, was caught red-handed while he was breaking the window of a parked car in Nahr al-Mawt. He was attempting to steal a bag from inside the car, the statement said.

