Four separate deaths thought to be suicides

Authorities launched investigations Monday into the separate deaths of four people that preliminary reports indicate were suicide.



A coroner ruled the death a suicide. Local news outlet LBCI reported that N.D. had begun working at the house three months prior to her death.



Many of these deaths were reportedly suicides or failed escape attempts.



According to statistics from the Internal Security Forces last summer, cases of suicide across Lebanon have been on the rise in recent years. They indicated a steady increase from 101 deaths suicides in 2011 to 143 in 2014 .

...