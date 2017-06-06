Kinks hold up vote law scrutiny by Cabinet

Political rivals Monday appeared to be in a race against time as they struggled to iron out remaining wrinkles that could threaten a deal on a new vote law, whose endorsement by the executive and legislative branches is essential for holding the first parliamentary elections since 2009 later this year. A Cabinet session set for this week was supposed to discuss and later endorse the agreement on a new proportional vote law reached by the country's top leaders last week.



The source said if an agreement was reached on the final version of the vote law within the next 48 hours, an extraordinary Cabinet session could be held at Baabda Palace this week after Wednesday's session to endorse the draft law and send it to Parliament for a final ratification by lawmakers.



Berri has also postponed until June 12 a Parliament session that had been scheduled for June 5 to discuss details of the vote law and extend the legislative body's term.

