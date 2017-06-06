Lebanon speaker refuses to approve vote law 'under pressure'

An agreement, reached by President Michel Aoun, Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri before an iftar hosted by the President at Baabda Palace last week, basically calls for the adoption of a proportional voting system dividing Lebanon into 15 districts.



Lebanese Forces' deputy chief MP George Adwan said after holding talks with Hariri Monday that the premier would chair an important meeting within the next 24 or 48 hours to make a final evaluation of the vote law draft before referring it to the Cabinet.

...