Police busts alleged terror cell in north Lebanon

Police arrested a suspected Daesh (ISIS) network in north Lebanon that oversees the movement of militants from Lebanon into the neighboring country Syria.



The Internal Security Forces said in a statement issued on Tuesday that the members of the cell reside in the northern border town of Wadi Khaled and acted in coordination with group's cadre in its de facto capital in Syria, Raqqa.



Aa.Aa reportedly confessed that in a recent attempt to move to Syria, he communicated last month with a Daesh member in the neighboring country, and on May 8, he went to Idlib, to supposedly continue to Hama, then Raqqa.

...