First vote law since Taif Accord entirely made in Lebanon: Lebanese PM

Prime Minister Saad Hariri praised efforts exerted by the political spectrum to resolve domestic affairs, away from any foreign intervention.



An agreement, reached by President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Hariri before an iftar hosted by the President at Baabda Palace last week, basically calls for the adoption of a proportional voting system dividing Lebanon into 15 districts.



Lebanese Forces' deputy chief MP George Adwan said after holding talks with Hariri Monday that the premier would chair an important meeting within the next 24 or 48 hours to make a final evaluation of the vote law draft before referring it to the Cabinet.

