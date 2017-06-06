Former UNRWA head tours Ain al-Hilweh schools

Former UNRWA head Ann Dismorr Tuesday toured schools in the Ain al-Hilweh camp in south Lebanon, expressing concern over the deteriorating security situation.



Dismorr, who is currently head of the MENA Department at the Swedish Foreign Ministry, met with Palestinian officials, toured schools situated in tense areas and met with current UNRWA head Claudio Cordone and UNRWA area chief officers for Sidon and Tyre Ibrahim al-Khatib.



A tour of the camp's streets was cancelled due to the shaky security situation at the camp.



One officer and six fighters were stationed in the center after the joint security force allegedly paid Badr and Arqoub money to smooth the deployment.



Nearly six days of fighting led to some 10 casualties, and wreaked havoc in a number of the camp's areas.

...