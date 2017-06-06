Order of Physicians: Saab's clinic licensed

The Order of Physicians announced on Tuesday that Nader Saab's plastic surgery clinic is licensed, local media reported.



On Monday, Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani barred Saab's Cosmetic Surgery Hospital from performing any operations requiring general anesthesia, following the death of one of its patients.



Although Saab had a practicing license, he was not part of the syndicate, which is advised but not a legal requirement for clinics such as Saab's.



The decision to transfer Kassab to this particular hospital drew criticism, given that other hospitals are located closer to Saab's clinic.

...