Kanaan calls for October elections

Change and Reform bloc MP Ibrahim Kanaan Tuesday called for October elections following a weekly meeting with the parliamentary bloc.



Kanaan, also head of Parliament's finance and budget committee said there were no drawbacks on financing the elections.



Lebanese Forces' deputy chief MP George Adwan said after holding talks with Hariri Monday that the premier would chair a meeting within the next 24 or 48 hours to make a final evaluation of the vote law draft before referring it to the Cabinet.

