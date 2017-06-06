AUB graduates 1,668 students

The American University of Beirut held the second phase of commencement ceremonies for students over the weekend, with some 1,668 undergraduates being awarded.



AUB President Fadlo R. Khuri addressed graduates Saturday in the first speech of the commencement ceremony.



Khuri's speech followed a procession of graduates, university president, provost, deans, faculty members and trustees.



The President's speech included a moment of silence for AUB alumnus Maroun Semaan, a trustee and faculty member who passed away in May at the age of 61 .



Hussein Khachfe and valedictorian Rim Sinjabe from the Faculty of Arts and Sciences students spoke on behalf of the graduates.



Following commencement speeches, President Khuri and AUB deans presented degrees to all 1,668 students from the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences, Arts and Sciences, Engineering and Architecture, Health Sciences and schools of Business and Nursing.

