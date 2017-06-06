Hariri promises garbage off streets 'within 8 days'

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday promised that garbage will be collected off the street "within eight days," local media reported.



Greater Beirut and Mount Lebanon have suffered a chronic environmental crisis since the state closed the infamous Naameh landfill in July 2015 with no alternative on the table.



The prime minister also promised that Beirut will not lose its remaining public spaces.



Activists have also protested at Horsh Beirut against a number of construction projects in Beirut's last large green space.

...