Cabinet might lower prices, increase internet speeds

On the agenda for Wednesday's Cabinet session is a plan by the Telecommunications Ministry for a reduction in internet prices, based on the tests conducted by the state-run Ogero internet provider in April.



The official results of the "Unleash the Speed" tests carried out on 62 percent of registered internet users recorded a leap from an average of 2 megabits per second (mbps) to a maximum speed of 22 mbps, according to data obtained from Ogero.



Kreidieh told The Daily Star Tuesday that the figures that would be presented to Cabinet are "90 percent the same," with "a few positive changes".



Given the current state of the infrastructure for internet provision in Lebanon, only those users who are located within 1 kilometer of one of Ogero's central offices will immediately experience higher speeds.



However, in an interview with The Daily Star in April, Kreidieh said the new tender would include the replacement of around 7,000 cabinets, which would be upgraded and moved closer to the user in order to minimize the loss of signal.

...