Cancer pushes mother to start own business

Despite being diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing a double mastectomy and painful chemotherapy, Sanaa Naji Malla managed to channel her suffering into establishing her own business. A wedding photographer and mother of two, Malla, now 46 years old, was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2015 – a full year after she first noticed an unusual lump beneath her armpit.



An active woman with a love for life, Malla wanted to establish a business in order to help her husband and generate money to put aside, just in case.



Malla makes "mouneh" ranging from pickles to jams.



Malla said that the severity of her cancer treatment meant she needed a distraction.



Regardless of the difficulties, Malla emphasized her belief that any woman who is physically and mentally capable of working should do so.



Malla now collaborates with unemployed local women, whom she hires to assist her with food preparation.



Jihane Ghorayeb, doctoral researcher in health psychology at the United Kingdom's University of Leeds, said that when patients are in the recovery process – the stage in which Malla finds herself – it's important that both their physical and mental needs are taken into account.

...