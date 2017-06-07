Saving the Earth from its smart inhabitants

A new documentary by ScienceInsider published on May 31, 2017, has just revealed a bleak reality to humanity as a whole: We are so careless that there may no longer be a radical solution to global warming.



Globally, the one good thing world leaders have initially come up with is the global consensus on fighting climate change through the 2015 Paris Agreement, an accord adopted by 195 countries to decrease their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to keep the increase in the global average temperature below 2 degrees Celsius.



Reactions and counterreactions are now coming from all over the world, but the decision is taken and its unpromising consequences are to be endured not just by the people of the United States but also by all the living creatures of Earth.



In this context, the eco-clubs at Rafik Hariri High School in Sidon have proved to be very successful in bringing to life the "ecological ideas" of the children while linking their projects to the real world, with businesses and the community at large.



These initiatives and others give us hope and motivation to act appropriately and take more seriously our global challenge.

...